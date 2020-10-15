Connie McDonald, 77, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. he loved fishing, boating, hunting, and watching baseball and westerns on television. He worked at Quartet Mfg. and he was a member of Independent Church of God. Funeral services will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Saturday, @4:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Dodd's Cemetery. He is survived by his son, William McDonald (Betty); daughter, Trisia Perez (Victor); step-daughter, Tonya Payne (Brad); step-son, Joey Bain; sister, Nelda Carpenter; brothers, Bailey Williams (Sheila) and Melvin Williams (Pam); (11) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ella Jean Thompson, Virgie Ivy, Irene Wright; brother, Lonnie McDonald. Pallbearers will be Branson Williams, Grant Shelton, Chris Williams, Logan Wilkerson, Shane Kelly and Steven Bridges. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state from noon until service time at the church on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

