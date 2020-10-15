Connie McDonald, 77, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. he loved fishing, boating, hunting, and watching baseball and westerns on television. He worked at Quartet Mfg. and he was a member of Independent Church of God. Funeral services will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Saturday, @4:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Dodd's Cemetery. He is survived by his son, William McDonald (Betty); daughter, Trisia Perez (Victor); step-daughter, Tonya Payne (Brad); step-son, Joey Bain; sister, Nelda Carpenter; brothers, Bailey Williams (Sheila) and Melvin Williams (Pam); (11) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ella Jean Thompson, Virgie Ivy, Irene Wright; brother, Lonnie McDonald. Pallbearers will be Branson Williams, Grant Shelton, Chris Williams, Logan Wilkerson, Shane Kelly and Steven Bridges. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state from noon until service time at the church on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.