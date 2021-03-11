Life began for Dectrick Sorrell McDonald on June 23, 1978 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. to Brenda McDonald Brooks and the late Charlie "Tim" Cox. He was well-known by his family and friends as "Red". He departed his life on February 22, 2021 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memories; his mother, Brenda (Robert) Brooks of Ripley, MS. One son, Nykedrick Agnew, two daughters: Raven Batie and Taziyah Agnew all of Ripley, MS. His grandmother, Annette McDonald of Ripley, MS. Three grandchildren: Tierra, Sierra and Kadence all of Ripley, MS. One brother, Rafael McDonald; two sisters: Tamara (Clovis) McDonald of Ripley, MS. and Kewana Shafer of Milwaukee, WI. Two special brothers: Rico McDonald and Micheal Davis both of Ripley, MS. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Ripley, MS. The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. John MBC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services. The burial will follow the funeral service at St. John MBC Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
