Cassandra McDonald Erby, 52, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Regional One Health Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday June 5, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday June 4, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St John Church Cemetery Ripley, MS 10160 Dumas Road/ 291 MS 370 Ripley Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

