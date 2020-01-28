Lagretta McDonald, 72, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 ,at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. She was a teachers assistant for 26 years and a bus driver before retiring. She enjoyed housekeeping, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in Paul Chapels Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Teena Herring (Darren), Anne Coats and Brandi Burcham (Shane); two sons, Lee Jones (Tracy) and Brandon McDonald(Danielle Jenkins); grandchildren, Taylor Graves (Wesley), Morgan Jones, Marianna Coats, Josie Coats, Derek Jones, Jacob Coats, Sydni Rinehart, Braham Rinehart, Parks Burcham, Brandon Jenkins, Pryce Burcham and Jaxon Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Rylan Graves and Ansley Graves;uncle, Bob Moore; host of other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Derek Jones, Jacob Coats, Braham Rinehart, Parks Burcham, Wesley Graves, Davy Hurt and Danny Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Winona Green Hurt. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
