Linda Gail McDonald, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home. She loved to cook, read and watch Days of Our Lives and Young and the Restless. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was the owner of Circle M Logistics, Inc. for the past 14 years. She was born February 12, 1958, in Amory to L V and Elsie Gregory. She was a 1976 graduate of Bruce High School. She loved spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Gregory will officiate. Burial will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband of 40 years-Danny McDonald; son-Jimmy McDonald; two daughters-Tina Johnson (Kenneth) and Danielle Gates (Paul); seven grandchildren-Kyra Pate (Justin), Taylor McDonald (Brittany), Logan McDonald, Anthony McDonald (Elizabeth), Chelsey Plunk , Matt Johnson and Wyatt Gates; five great grandchildren-McKinzie, Rowdie, Lola, Ryan and Braxton; one sister-Mary Rush. Preceded in death by-parents-L V and Elsie Gregory; great grandson-Zander Pate. Pallbearers-Justin Pate, Russ McDonald, Drew McDonald, Jacob McDonald, Chris Russell and Trace Whitworth. Visitation-5-8pm Friday, October 22, 2021 and 1:00pm until service time Saturday, October 23, 2021.
