Bertie Marie McDonald, age 100, passed away with grace and dignity August 25, 2022 at Frank's House at Traceway in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Saltillo on December 6, 1921, the youngest child of Frank and Lula George Sample. She married her husband, Tom Allen McDonald on October 9, 1938 and was married for 63 years. Marie had a servant's heart and caring spirit for those in need. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She always was placing the needs of others before her own. In her early years she attended beauty school, worked at TKE and T&S drug store, Hotel Tupelo, and Holiday Inn. Marie owned and operated Marie's Flowers for many years and enjoyed arranging and spreading happiness with beautiful flowers. She was a wonderful cook and shared her famous "fried pies," with friends and loved ones. Most of all she loved the Lord and His church. With her humble and kind spirit she witnessed and greeted all with a friendly smile. She was a member of Gloster Street Church of Christ. She had a rare talent of being able to communicate with people from all walks of life. She is survived by one son, William Allen McDonald (Linda) of Tupelo; one daughter, Andrea O'Rear of Selmer, TN; grandchildren, Ana Michelle Baker (Shawn), Gina Marie Edwards, and Brian Stephens (Joy); greatgrandchildren, Brock Baker, Blake Edwards (Brittney), and Danielle Smith (Brandon); great great grandchildren, Taylor Marie Smith, Cameron Smith, Mollie Brooke Edwards, Rhett Edwards, and Cooper Hayes Edwards, she leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by husband, Tom Allen McDonald; one infant son, Larry Allen McDonald; parents; four sisters, Lillie Rogers, Bertha Turner, Eula Clark, and Lola Cole; and one brother, Willie Sample. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Lee Memorial. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted in the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Brock Baker, Blake Edwards, Joey Edwards, Brandon Smith, Louis Cervantes , Ricky Turner, and Shawn Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Gloster Street Church of Christ.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.