Mary Irene McDonald, 97, was born February 3, 1924 unto Levi Maxwell and Ethel Cox Maxwell. She departed this life February 5, 2021 at her home in Ripley, MS. At an early age she joined Berea M.B. Church, where she remained a faithful member, missionary, choir member and Mother of the Church until her death. She was a long time employee at Prather's Place until she retired. She was united into holy matrimony with Henry Davis McDonald at a young age. Mary is survived by her six children; John Earl McDonald, Ethel Mae Burress, Troy Davis McDonald, Margrette Gean Braddock, and Linda Faye McDonald all of Ripley, MS., Charles Edward (Margaret) McDonald of Holly Springs, MS and her adopted son Ronnie (Pauline) Gibbs of Walnut, MS. Her sisters Linnie Robinson of St. Louis, MO, Louise (Raymond) Givhan of Pontotoc, MS, Dorothy Shelton of Ripley, MS, her brothers Tommy Maxwell of Tupelo, MS and Jesse Maxwell of British Columbia. Her twenty-one grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and fifteen great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that loved her like a mother. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1p at Bethlehem Baptist Church Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment service will follow at Union Grove Cemetery Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
