Mary Elizabeth Buckles McDonald, 78, passed away on Sunday morning, August 18, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Mary was born on July 2, 1941 in Natchez to Lesley and Thelma Williams Pace. As a child, she grew up in Hamilton and in 1968 she married John McDonald. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress in the area chair factory and she quite possibly could've been the best cook around. Loving the outdoors, she spent time with her flowers and feeding the birds that would flock to her yard. To pass the time, she could be found reading, working word puzzles, and watching the Bold and the Beautiful. For her guide, she read her Bible daily and was a member of Forward Church and her relationship with God was most important. Mary loved her church and spending time with her family. Her last day at home, she was proud to have cooked a big meal for her entire family which she so often did. She cherished the time spent with them and her peanut brittle will be sorely missed. When not cooking, she enjoyed frequenting Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel. A service to celebrate her life will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Forward Church in Amory with Pastor Greg Huguley officiating. Burial will be in the Greenbrier Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her son, John Allen McDonald (Christy) of Nettleton; two daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Schmoock (Hans) of Becker and Kimberly Roberts (Bo) of Amory; three sisters, Vivian Waldo (Ray) of Lorange, LA, Ann Mann (Andy) of Columbus, and Barbara Sue Furlow of Pearl; her grandchildren, Jordan McDonald, Hannah Schmoock, Andrew Schmoock, Madelyn McDonald, and Maggie Hazzard; great grandchildren, Raynee Grace McDonald and Reed Allen McDonald; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special friends, Frances Rost, Velvet Dunlap, and too many others to name. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Isaac W. Pace ; and her husband, John McDonald. Pallbearers will be Stanley House, Andrew Schmoock, Jordan McDonald, Dillon Hawkins, Bo Roberts, and Hans Schmoock. Special thanks are to be given to the doctors, nurses, and staff at NMMC-Gilmore. Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Forward Church in Amory. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
