Miles Elvis McDonald, 76, passed away at his home on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was a retired truck driver, former employee of Futorian Ind., Action Ind. and Waters Funeral Home. He enjoyed coon hunting, watching his children and grandchildren playing sports, talking about basketball and meeting people. He was a Deacon and member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Jericho Baptist Church on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery and Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wifeof 58 years, Sandra Hardy McDonald of Jericho; daughter, Allison Russell (Alan) of Blue Springs; sons, Tim McDonald (Melissa) of Jericho and Clark McDonald (Lagretta) of Dry Creek; sisters, Meadie Cossitt, Marie Blue, Martha Humphreys and Linda Pickens; brother, Bobby McDonald; grandchildren, Brandon McDonald, Hannah Smith (Dusty), Anna Daye McDonald, Mallory Russell, Ty McDonald, Taylor McDonald, Brandi Burcham, Lee Jones, Tina Herring and Anne Coates. He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest McDonald; mother, Lizzie Pannell McDonald Cartwright; step-father, O.L. Cartwright; brothers, Milton McDonald and Bill McDonald and an infant brother; sister, Earnestine Outlaw. Pallbearers will be Brandon McDonald, Ty McDonald, Taylor McDonald, Mike Black, W.K. Langley, Mack McDonald and Ronnie Langley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Jericho Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, one hour prior to the service at Jericho Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.