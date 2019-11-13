HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Rosie Anne McDonald, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 05, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday November 15, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a Celebration of life location. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services .

