Ruth Tallent McDonald, 88, passed away at home with her family on October 9, 2020. She was born in Houlka December 18, 1931 to J.B. "Buster" and Debbie Lee Funderburk Tallent. She graduated Houlka High School, living the traditional family life of the time, worked for her tuition, graduating Wood Junior College. She was married to her husband of 57 years, Howard Clayborne McDonald who preceded her in passing on January 28, 2009. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church since her marriage and moving to Tupelo from Ft. Bliss, Texas. She worked at White Sands Proving Grounds while her husband Howard served in the U.S. Army. Ruth also worked for the Mississippi Army Ordinance Plant in Prairie, the Peoples Bank, Mississippi Employment Security, and spent many years working for the late W.W. "Bill" Brunson Lamar Life Insurance Company, all while raising her children. Ruth loved animals, caring for and donating to various rescue organizations. Survivors include two children, Teresa McDonald Smith and Howard Clayborne "Clay" McDonald Jr. both of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Justin Smith (Heather) of Jackson, Jessica Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Heather Marie McDonald of Plantersville, Leah Ruth McDonald of Plantersville, Carie Elizabeth McDonald of Olive Branch; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Smith of Tupelo, Mia Ramirez of White Castle, Louisiana, and Jacob McDonald of Plantersville; and two sisters, Julia Tallent Harmon of Georgetown, Tennessee and Nell Tallent Mason of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clayborne McDonald; her parents; and six siblings, Harley Tallent, Adele Tallent, Ruby Tallent Harper, Ted Tallent, Sam Tallent, Durell Tallent. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tupelo Memorial Park with Bro. Lynn Hughes officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society or any national animal rescue charity; First Baptist Church, Tupelo Harvest Building Fund, Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
