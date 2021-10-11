William Terry McDonald, 63, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto in Southaven. He was born on June 17, 1958 in Union County. He was a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, where he served as President of the Men's Club for many years. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Brownie Tohill officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Linda Black Steward; three sisters, Linda Baker, Linda Galloway, Peggy McDonald and Tammy Randolph; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Rufus McDonald; his step-father, David Lamar Steward; and a brother, Dave Steward. Pallbearers will be Larry Scott, Sam Jordan, Bobby Williamson, Mark Pannell, Mike Pannell, James Lacey, Greg Lawrence and Mickey Basil. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the church and on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Men's Club, c/o Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1560 County Road 81, New Albany, MS 38652, United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
