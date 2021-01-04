Evelyn Loraine Sheffield McDuffie 79, died Sunday January 3rd, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. She lived in Ballardsville for most of her life before moving to Southaven about 25 years ago. She was a faithful member of Colonial Hills Church of God. She helped her husband operate Interstate and Allstate Bail Bonds in Hernando for the last 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, going to auctions, flower gardening, and being around her family, especially her grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, at the Keyes Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Smith officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Billy Sheffield (Cheryl) of Ballardsville; two daughters, Debora Stroup of Calhoun City and Melinda Halbert (Michael) of Bessemer, AL; one step-daughter, Heather Hansbro of Olive Branch; two brothers, Larry Walton (Marilyn), and Jerry Walton (Sue) both of Ballardsville; thirteen grandchildren, Candace Ainsworth, Brad Walls, Tabitha Robinson, Leslie Brown, Michael Sheffield, Isaac Sheffield, Brent Halbert, Stella Hansbro, Charlee Hansbro, Lawson Hansbro, Cody Chatham, Kyle Chatham, Trae Chatham; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by one son, David "Freck" Sheffield; her husband, Joseph Buntin; one grandson, Eric Halbert; and her parents Clyde and Lillie Walton. Honorary pallbearers will be George Sandifer, Marty Thaggard, Billy Dennis, Paul Russell, Dustin Walton, Hunter Walton, Patrick Brown, Michael Sheffield, Josh Robinson, and her grandchildren. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
