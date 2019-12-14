Mattie Vernell McElroy, 81, peacefully departed this earthly life on December 12, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 26, 1938 to James W. (Jack) and Irene Browder Wilson. She attended Wheeler Schools until her marriage to Bobby Gene McElroy on November 24, 1951. They were married for 59 years until Bobby's death in 2010. Vernell exemplified the life of a servant, always taking care of those less fortunate, sick friends, family, and neighbors. Thinking of the needs of others before her own needs came naturally for her. She was her husband's primary caregiver for almost 30 years as he battled an extended illness. They lived in Booneville most of their married life, with short residences in Peoria, IL and Pascagoula, MS. She attended East Booneville Baptist Church, and she was saddened that she had to miss so much when she was sick. Vernell was a wonderful cook. She couldn't give the recipe because she didn't go by one. Her famous fried apple, peach, and chocolate pies were favorites among friends and family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandaughter Molly Grace Harris, sisters Mary Lou Jones, Lorene Stokes, Mae Eldridge, brothers James W. (Junior) Wilson, Thomas Wilson, and a baby brother Danny Ray Wilson, brothers-in-law Joe Dick Jones, Buck Eldridge, Eugene (Pop) Stokes, and George Pharr, nephews Chuck Eldridge, Gary Stokes, Steve Stokes, Jerry Brasel, and Larry Isbell. Vernell is survived by her daughter Pam Clark and husband Billy, daughter Kathy Volking and husband Russell, brother Ken Wilson and wife Karen, sister Gail Wilson, sister Brenda Pharr, sister-in-law Ruby Fay Brasel, brother-in-law Raymond (Priscilla) McElroy. She leaves her beloved grandchildren whom she cherished Amy Johnson Harris (Jason), Amber Clark Janzen (Seth), Ryan Volking (Ashley), and Kurt Volking (Emily); precious great-grandchildren Tyson and Jake Harris, Jaycee Drew and Clark Janzen. She was so very proud of all the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4 until 8 pm at McMillian Funeral Home in Booneville. Services celebrating her life and home-going will take place at 2:00 pm, Monday December 16, 2019, at the funeral home with Bro. Steve Howell and Bro. Tommy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Martin Hill FWB Church cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Magnolia Regional Medical Center for their excellent care and concern for Vernell while she was there.
