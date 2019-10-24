CALHOUN CITY -- Adrian Dee "A.D." McFall, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at work in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10am until service time at the funeral home.

