Eunice Boren McFerrin, 98, of Mantachie, Mississippi, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. Born February 14, 1922, to Wyatt and Ada Grammar Boren, she was the youngest of seven children. In 1942, she married Horace Ray McFerrin, and together they raised two sons. She was the oldest member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. Known for her hospitality, she always welcomed family and friends into her warm, inviting home where she served delicious food. A family graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Mantachie Cemetery with Dr. John Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one son, Joe Eddie McFerrin (Karen) of Mantachie; one daughter-in-law, Julie McFerrin of Huntsville, AL; four grandchildren, Chris McFerrin, Mike McFerrin, and David McFerrin all of Huntsville, AL, and Jodie McFerrin Boyd (Garry) of Mantachie; two great-grandchildren, Martin and Anna Karen Boyd; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Joe McFerrin (Mildred), John Morris McFerrin (Bessie-deceased); several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members, including the staff at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living who have become family over the past several years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 77 years; a son, William Ray "Bill" McFerrin; five brothers, Carl Boren (Mary), Sam B. Boren (Bonnie), Eldred Boren (Lorene), Melvin Boren, Trelvie Boren (Leona); one sister, Mary Anne Boren Biggerstaff (Bill); and sister-in-law, Gladys McFerrin Hale (Paul, Sr.). Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855. Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
78°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 21, 2020 @ 5:46 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.