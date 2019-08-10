MANTACHIE -- Horace Ray McFerrin, 97, passed away Friday, August 09, 2019, at Country Wood Plantation in Mantachie. Services will be on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Monday from 2:00 p. m. -:4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Mantachie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Mantachie, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855. A full obituary will appear in Monday's Daily Journal..

