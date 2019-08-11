Horace Ray McFerrin, 97, of Mantachie, Mississippi, passed away on August 9, 2019, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. Born May 1, 1922, to John A. and Eula Mae Morris McFerrin, he was the oldest of four children. In 1942, he married Eunice Boren and together they raised two sons. He was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. He was a business owner throughout his life and first Chief of Police for the town of Mantachie. Other than his family, his greatest accomplishment was serving his great country in WWII. He served in the US Army Air Corps as a Flight Engineer on B-26 Bombers. If you had time to listen, he had a story to tell and quite possibly a joke as well. Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Mantachie First Baptist Church with Dr. John Adams and Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, of 77 years, Eunice Boren McFerrin; one son, Joe Eddie McFerrin (Karen) of Mantachie; one daughter in law, Julie McFerrin of Huntsville , AL; four grandchildren, Chris McFerrin, Mike McFerrin, and David McFerrin all of Huntsville, AL, and Jodie McFerrin Boyd (Garry) of Mantachie; two great-grandchildren, Martin and Anna Karen Boyd; two brothers, Bobby Joe McFerrin (Mildred) and John Morris McFerrin both of Mantachie; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members including the staff of Countrywood Manor Assisted Living who have become family over the past several years. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Ray "Bill" McFerrin; a sister, Gladys McFerrin Hale (Paul, Sr.); and a sister-in-law, Bessie McFerrin. Pallbearers will be Gary McFerrin, Barry McFerrin, Paul Hale, Jr., Chris McFerrin, Mike McFerrin, David McFerrin, Garry Boyd, and Martin Boyd. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time on Monday at Mantachie First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855. Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
