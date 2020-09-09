John Morris McFerrin, 86, of Mantachie, MS, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. He was born October 6, 1933, the youngest of four children born to John Alvis and Eula Mae Morris McFerrin. In 1951,he married Bessie Pennington, and together they raised two children. After serving his country for two years in the U.S. Army in Fort Still-Lawton, OK, John Morris returned home to his beloved Mantachie. He began his work career at Rockwell International while also serving as alderman for the town of Mantachie. John Morris was a true conversationalist, never meeting a stranger, which led to a career in politics. He served three terms as Tax Assessor/Collector for Itawamba County. He was elected president of the Mississippi Tax Assessor's Association during his second term in office. He served proudly in this position and made many lifelong friends. After retirement from county politics, John Morris served as Town Clerk for the city of Mantachie. John Morris professed his faith at a young age, joining Mantachie First Baptist Church. After marriage, he attended Enon Primitive Baptist Church. A family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, at the Mantachie Cemetery with Dr. John Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two children, son Garry Morris McFerrin (Gail) and daughter Cindy Nichols (Tony), all of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Dr. Mac Nicols (Joli) of Oxford, Maggie Young (Craig) and Evan McFerrin (Morgan), all of Mantachie; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Nichols Young, and Bessie Rose and Lochlan McFerrin Nichols; one brother, Bobby Joe McFerrin (Mildred) of Mantachie; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members, including the staff at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bessie; his sister, Gladys Hale (Paul); and his brother, Horace Ray McFerrin (Eunice). His grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
