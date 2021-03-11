Mary Anna Reed McFerrin stepped peacefully into Heaven with the angels holding her hand on March 11, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie, Mississippi. Mary Anna was born on June 24, 1932, at her family home in Fulton, Mississippi, to Vernon and Tula Farrar Summers Reed. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1950 and married the love of her life, Kermit McFerrin, on August 11, 1951. She earned an associate's degree at Itawamba Community College and went one year to Mississippi State University. After Kermit's graduation from Mississippi State University in 1952, they lived in Columbia, South Carolina, and Jackson, Mississippi, during his two-year military service in the U. S. Army. Mary Anna was a secretary at the USO in Columbia, South Carolina, while Kermit was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. After settling in Kermit's hometown of Mantachie, Mississippi, in 1954, Mary Anna became a faithful member of First Baptist Church where she served as organist for over twenty years and was active in Sunday School, Women's Ministry, Youth Training Union, Vacation Bible School, and shared her delicious cooking at church socials. Mary Anna was a charter member of the Mantachie Pilot Club where she served as President for one term and was an active member of the Mantachie Homemakers Club and the Itawamba Historical Society. It gave her great joy to host the annual Homemakers Club Christmas party for many years. Mary Anna worked alongside Kermit in the family business, McFerrin Brothers Store, until it closed in 1997. Her hands were never idle as she gardened, sewed, and took care of her family. She was a wonderful cook and family gatherings were a special treat at her home. Her family cherishes her life example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, in 2012; her parents; an infant sister, Martha Alice; and her brother, Bobby Joe Reed. She is survived by her children Pamela Thompson (Randall) of Mantachie, Cathy McFerrin of Meridian, and Jack McFerrin (Amy) of Tupelo. Her grandchildren are Amanda Thompson Martin (Jake) of Tupelo, Kelley Thompson (Courtney) of Portland, Oregon, Anna Grace McFerrin Phifer (Grant) of Hernando, and Maggie McFerrin (fiancé Durfey Thompson) of Fort Collins, Colorado. The great grandchildren are Madison Martin, Caleigh Martin, Jordan Martin, Liam Thompson, Riley Thompson, Eva Thompson, Jewell Phifer, and Jack Phifer. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family sincerely appreciates the care and love given to our mother by the wonderful staff at Countrywood Manor and Encompass Hospice. Services will be held at Mantachie Cemetery, 6301 Highway 363 North, Mantachie, Mississippi, on Saturday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m. Dr. John Adams will officiate. Everyone is invited to the graveside service. Masks and social distancing are preferred. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be given in Mary Anna's memory to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, Mississippi 38855, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
