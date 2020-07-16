BALDWYN -- Hattie Faye McGaha, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 3-5 p.m. walk-thru at Agnew & Sons Funeral in Baldwyn. Family and friend may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.