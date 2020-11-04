Jeffrey Scott McGaha, 52, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn MS. Visitation will be on today November 5, 2020 two hours prior to service at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.

