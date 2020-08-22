Sarah Elizabeth Hill McGar, 95, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Country Wood Nursing Home in Mantachie, MS. She was born February 22, 1925, to Clyde E. and Lois Jamieson Hill in Falkner, MS. Before her retirement, Sarah served as Office Manager for the Tippah County Health Department in Ripley. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ripley, where she served on several committees. Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Sarah is survived by two nieces - Cindy B. Henderson (Michael) of Bolivar, TN, Debbie B. Sells (Carroll) of Royse City, TX; one nephew: Tommy McGar (Mary) of Portland, OR; two great-nieces and nephews: Lauren Massey (Nick), Dylan Henderson (Caroline); three great-great-nieces and nephews: Conner Sells, Julia Massey, Colton Massey. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank McGar; her parents; a sister: Wanda Clyde Hill Bartlett. Expressions of sympathy, for the McGar family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
