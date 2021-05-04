Charlene McGarrh, 94, passed away Monday, May 03, 2021, at her residence in Prairie. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Prairie Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Serapta Cemetery in Stewart, Mississippi.

