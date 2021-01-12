Ruby Paulette McGath, at age 74, ended her beautiful earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator surrounded by loved ones from the comfort of her home on Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021. Ruby was born on May 19, 1946 to the late Cecil Clark and Ruby Fay Hood Clark. She was a member of the Professors of Jesus Name Church in Nettleton. Ruby was a God fearing, loving mother that delighted in spending time with family and friends, especially the grand and great grandchildren. Ruby loved the beauty in nature and could not wait until spring to tackle her flowerbeds. Throughout Ruby's life she worked many years as a seamstress for Peopleloungers Furniture Manufacturing. A service celebrating the life of Ruby will be held at 1 PM today (Wednesday January 13, 2021) at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel Visitation will be 11 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. There will be no graveside service. Officiating the service will be Bro. Randy Clark ,her nephew, and Bro. John Raper. For those who wish, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 PM, where it will be archived. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Ruby is survived by her children, Mark Ritter (Melissa) of Nettleton, Greg Thasher (Heather) of Pontotoc, Deidra Cato (Kenny) of Nettleton, Sharon Hall (Jerry) of Nettleton, Melena Ritter (Clint) of Nettleton; her 6 siblings, Tony Clark (Ruth) of Pontotoc, Paul Clark of Pontotoc, Rodney Clark of Pontotoc, Terry Clark (Brenda) of Pontotoc, Lanny Clark (Pamela) of Tupelo, Peggy Reed Amory; 9 grands children, 11 great grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Clark and Ruby Fay Hood, her husband Gerald McGath; 2 brothers, Thomas Clark, Fred Clark; 1 sister Totsie Clark. Pallbearers will be Shawn Ritter, Vince Hall, John Deaton, Tucker Thrashew, Tyler Hill, Dakota Ritter. Honorary pallbearer will be Josh Lindsey.
