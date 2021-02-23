Clare Rean McGaughy, 91, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her daughter's home. She was born November 15, 1929, to Lewis and Pearl Taylor. She worked several years for Blue Bell and was a home maker. She was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, collecting clocks and being a dog whisperer. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Keith Sanders officiating and Dot Worley delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Snowdown Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Evelyn White, Helen (Rick) Bryant and Dot (Dennis) Worley; one sister, Nell Wallace; two brothers, Bo (Jean) Taylor, and Bobby Gene (Billie) Taylor; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Stephanie) White, Stephen (Monica) Keele, Rachel (Michael) Boothe and Allison Worley (Bradley Hooper); and three great-grandchildren, Henry White, Madalyn Carpenter and Taylor Keele. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Emit McGaughy; her parents; one granddaughter, Sarah Keele; son-in-law, Roy White; two sisters; and seven brothers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Snowdown Church of Christ, 39 CR 1411, Booneville, MS 38829. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
