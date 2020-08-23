NEW ALBANY -- Ka'Nyn Javar' McGaughy, 11 DAYS, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at North Miss Womens Center in Tupelo. He was the infant son of Alexis Johnson and Brandon McGaughy. Services will be on Monday, August 24, 2020, 1pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Monday at 12 noon until service time at the funeral home. Associated Family Funeral Home honors the Johnson and McGaughy families. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery south of New Albany, Ms. (associatedfuneral.com).
