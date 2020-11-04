Elaine Crump McGee, 60, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2pm, Graveside at Tabernacle Church Cemetery, Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service (1-2pm), Walk-Thru at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

