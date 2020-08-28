George Lewis McGee, 91, was born to George D. and Laura McGee on April 7, 1929. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a faithful member of Ecru Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Training Union director, and on various committees. Lewis worked for the United States Postal Service where he retired. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He also sold insurance for Woodmen of the World and was an avid gardener for many years. Lewis loved his family and friends, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his country, America. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Ecru Baptist Church in Ecru with Bro. Barry Littlefield and Bro. Greg Lassett officiating. Live-streaming will be available on Ecru Baptist Church Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Ecru Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Condolences may be posted at unitedfuneralservice.com. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Mabel Lee McGee; a son, Danny McGee and wife Michelle; four grandchildren: Scott McGee (Jennifer), Heather McGee (Rob), Ashley Hendrix and husband Paul, and Brittany McGee; five great grandchildren: Madison McGee, Katilyn Foreman and husband Tyler, Payton McGee, Warren Hendrix, and Emma Louise Hendrix; one great great grandchild, Kylyse. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mike McGee, and three siblings: James McGee, Ruby Daniel, and Mary Montgomery. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Ecru Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the M.T. Mounce Scholarship Fund, C/O Ecru Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841. United Funeral Service will fly the military flags in honor of his service to his country.
