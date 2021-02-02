Glenda Jean McGee, 59, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M at Graveside service Palmetto Cemetery. Visitation will be on will be one hours prior to servi f Verona is in charge of arrangements . Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com

