TUPELO -- Petera ""PJ" Cortez McGee, Jr., 7, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at N/A in Carthage. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM at Cornerstone Church, 1921 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, (Dec. 27, 2019) from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net..

