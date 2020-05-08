BOONEVILLE -- Margaret McGee, 85, passed away Monday, May 04, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Care in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday 05/09/2020 1:00 PM Graveside Service at Oak Hill Cemetery Booneville, MS Grayson Funeral Service in charge of arrangement. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

