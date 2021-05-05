Michael E. McGee, 67, passed away Saturday, May 01, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 2:00P.M. at Springhill M. B. Church 593 North Green St Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on 4-6P.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Burial will follow at Springhill cemetery in Baldwyn.

