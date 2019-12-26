A delightful, bright, vivacious young 2nd grader, P.J. McGee, born April 23, 2012, met his Savior on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 after a sudden illness. P.J. was the joy of all!! He loved going to school, was athletic, loved his parents, siblings, his hundreds of friends at Joyner School, and all his teachers. P.J. was very involved in all the activities at Joyner. He loved attending Cornerstone Church with his family where he was very involved in youth activities. P.J. brought sunshine wherever he was and his warm, inviting personality was a joy and much encouragement to all who met him. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel always cheering for the Rebs. He will be missed sorely by his Mom and Dad, his siblings and his extended family from Joyner Elementary. The Master proclaimed, "Suffer the Little Children to Come Unto Me for Such Is the Kingdom of God." P.J. is now returned to his Creator, a perfect angel in the celestial kingdom. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Cornerstone Church on Briar Ridge in East Tupelo with Pastor Jeff Robbins and Pastor Mark Williamson officiating, and with his parents and other family members speaking. Visitation will be from 3 PM - 6PM today, Dec. 27, 2019, at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. The family has asked that any memorials be made to Joyner Elementary School PTA, 1201 Joyner Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804. P.J. is survived by his parents, Crystal Hall McGee and Patera Cortez McGee, Sr. of Tupelo; 3 siblings, Macrio Sawyer of Jackson, Ketera "Shea" McGee of New Albany, and Alexis McGee of the home; grandparents, Janice McGee, Yoko McGee (Florean), Delores Sullivann, and Scherell Gazaway; Aunts and Uncles, including Kimberly and Samuel Milton, and Dennis and Mary Russell, and others; and numerous cousins and his Color My World Daycare and Joyner School families. It is suggested that Christmas gifts may be brought to the funeral home to honor P.J.'s life. They will afterwards be given to the Tupelo Children's Mansion to bring joy to other children in memory of P.J. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
