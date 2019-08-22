BALDWYN -- Willie Bob McGee, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church. Visitation will be on 3-5P.M. and Family hour 5-6 P.M. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive cemetery.

