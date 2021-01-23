Willie Frank McGee, 73, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at his home in Booneville . Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. at Oakhill M. B. Church Cemetery . Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home Booneville, MS .

