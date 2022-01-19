Charles Carroll McGill, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center, from a brief illness, just one day short of his 94th birthday. Charles was born in 1928 in Big Springs Texas, son of Charles Edward McGill and Billie Carroll McGill O'Banion. Later, he lived in Lewisville, Arkansas and was raised by his grandmother Nancy Alexander McGill. While attending Lewisville High School, he was active in Boy Scouts of America, earning Eagle Scout status. After high school graduation, he enlisted the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Chicago (CA136). Following military service, Charles attended the University of Mississippi earning a BA Degree. At Ole Miss, he met and later married Julia Arras McGill from Greenwood. Charles lived in Tupelo for the most of his adult life. While here, he opened The Book Rack in 1976 and was the initial owner of the Gumtree Book Store in Downtown Tupelo which he opened around 1980. He was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepfather, J.D. O'Banion; sister, Corrinan England; and his first wife, Julia Arras McGill. Surviving family members include wife, Patty McGill; daughter, Nancy McGill; and stepson, William Duncan, all of Tupelo. A private family service was held Wednesday January 19, 2022 at W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors, Tupelo. Burial followed in Tupelo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Lee County Library or to a local charitable organization. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
