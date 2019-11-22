Douglas Arnold 'Doug' McGill, 94, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 19, 1925, in Baldwyn to Boyce and Bertha Arnold McGill. He was a member of Lebanon Methodist Church in Baldwyn and attended Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs. His childhood was average for a country boy during the depression. He attended different schools growing up and graduated from Wheeler High School where he excelled in basketball. He joined the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the Pacific for 2 years aboard the UPP ARD5. He was a 3rd class Petty Officer and Coxswain. He attended East Mississippi Junior College and received a BS degree in Health and Physical Education from Union University in 1954 where he went on a basketball scholarship. He coached high school sports for 6 years while studying for his Masters Degree. He received his Masters of Education from Ole Miss in 1958. He married his wife, Charlene Ash, on August 15, 1953. He served as a school principal and coach for 25 years. He raised and showed Black Angus cattle for 30 years, winning several blue ribbons and championships. He was a lifetime member and former president of the Midsouth Angus Association. The 1992 sale was dedicated to him and his wife and he also received a bronze plaque. He is survived by his 1st cousin: Louis Watson (Carolyn); 2nd cousins Mitchell Watson (Karen) and Debbie Gray (Shane); sister-in-law: Christine Hatchett; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and 1 sister: Mary Sue McGill. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tony Roberts, Bro. Kyle Flowers, Bro. Justin Watson, and Bro. Charles E. Ash officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jarrett Ash, Kevin Taylor, Ronnie Ash, Shane Gray, Mitchell Watson, and Justin Watson. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and until service time Sunday morning. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS., 38803 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. In honor of Mr. McGill's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com.
