David Michael McGill Jr., age 44, resident of New Albany died unexpectedly in Union County on Monday, January 24, 2022. A Service on Remembrance for David will be at 3PM Sunday, January 30 in The Memory Chapel on New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Highway 30 and Bankhead. A visitation for family and friends will be one hour before services. Reverend Mark Bowers will officiate with remarks given by family and friends. Interment will be Private. A native of Gulfport, MS, David was a Catholic and had been a resident of the New Albany area for the past five years. An avid reader and a writer, David will be remembered for his love of golf and sports that included being a Yankee Baseball and an Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He is survived by his wife, Lynn McGill, his daughters, Madison McGill and Brooke McGill and his son, Christopher McGill, all of the home, his parents, David Michael McGill Sr. (Kacki) of Carthage, MS, his mother, Violet Gerald (Terry) of Terry, MS, a sister, Lisa Hilderbrand (T.R.) and brother, Steven McGill, both of Terry, MS and a number of much loved nieces and nephews. The family request that memorials be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 ST JUDE PLACE Memphis, TN 38105. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McGill family at nafuneralsandcremation.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.