Pat Hobson McGill, 80, passed Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home in Ashland, Mississippi. She was born on September 24, 1940 to Troy and Louise Simpson Hobson in Benton County, Mississippi. Before her retiring, Pat was an instructor at Northwest Community College in the cosmetology dept. on the Ashland campus. She was a faithful member of Beech Hill Church of Christ and a loyal Ripley High School Tiger basketball fan. She had a love for cooking and she blessed her family and friends by sharing with them. She was known for her delicious homemade vegetable soup and homemade bread. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Beech Hill Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister King McCarver officiating. Pat is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Wayne McGill of Ashland; one daughter, Monica Childers Green (Jeff) of Ripley; one brother, Bobby Hobson (Pat) of Calhoun, Louisiana; three granddaughters, Carol Green Ormon (Matt) of Hickory Flat; Courtney Green Day (Heath) of Pontotoc; Carley Green Reno (Coley) of Ripley; five great-grandchildren, Mady Ormon, Millie Ormon, Mace Ormon, Zadie Grisham, Maeve Reno; one niece, Wendy Phythian and one nephew, Warren Phythian both of Calhoun, Louisiana; several great-nieces and great-nephews of Calhoun, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Matt Ormon, Coley Reno, Jeff Green, Heath Day, Chris Hobson, Adam Kirk. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Morrison, Tommy Simpson, Warren Hobson, Garrett Phythian, Mickey McGill, Mace Ormon, Bobby McGill, Tony Farese, Kenny Butler. Memorials in memory of Pat may be made to Ashland-Benton County Historic and Preservation Commission and Historical Society, P.O. Box 733, Ashland, MS 38603 or UAB Organ Donor Organization, Birmingham, Alabama. Expressions of sympathy for the McGill family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
