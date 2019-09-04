Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford Mrs. Ara Earnestine McGlaun, 78, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (601 Commerce Pkwy., Oxford, MS 38655). A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Living God (407 North Spring St., Tupelo, MS 38804). Interment will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery (6312 Longview Rd., Tupelo, MS 38801). Rev. John McGlaun, Jr., will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McGlaun is survived by two daughters, Betty Joyce (Jerry) Flemons, and Susan (Quay) Worthem, both of Thaxton, MS; three sons, James Davis (Ida) McGlaun of Las Cruces, NM, Terry (Robin) McGlaun of Tupelo, and John (Donna) McGlaun, Jr., of Collinsville, IL; one special daughter, Roslyn (Karnard) Boles of Thaxton; one sister, Willie Ester (Ray) Satterwhite, of Tupelo; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. McGlaun was preceded in death by her husband, John A. McGlaun, Sr.; her parents, N.J. McGee and Evie McGee; one son, Harold McGlaun; one sister, Barbara Smith; and two brothers, Bonnie O'Neal McGee and Lewis McGee.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.