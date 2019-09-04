Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford Mrs. Ara Earnestine McGlaun, 78, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (601 Commerce Pkwy., Oxford, MS 38655). A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Living God (407 North Spring St., Tupelo, MS 38804). Interment will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery (6312 Longview Rd., Tupelo, MS 38801). Rev. John McGlaun, Jr., will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McGlaun is survived by two daughters, Betty Joyce (Jerry) Flemons, and Susan (Quay) Worthem, both of Thaxton, MS; three sons, James Davis (Ida) McGlaun of Las Cruces, NM, Terry (Robin) McGlaun of Tupelo, and John (Donna) McGlaun, Jr., of Collinsville, IL; one special daughter, Roslyn (Karnard) Boles of Thaxton; one sister, Willie Ester (Ray) Satterwhite, of Tupelo; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. McGlaun was preceded in death by her husband, John A. McGlaun, Sr.; her parents, N.J. McGee and Evie McGee; one son, Harold McGlaun; one sister, Barbara Smith; and two brothers, Bonnie O'Neal McGee and Lewis McGee.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.