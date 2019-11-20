Ava Dalphine "Ma" McGreger, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her daughter's home in Randolph, MS. She is survived by her children, Phil McGreger(Kelli), Joyie Lindsey(Rodney), Becky Long(Joe), and Sidney McGreger(Ann), all of Randolph; her grandchildren, John Lindsey(Tammy), Ginger Tutor(Timmy), Heather Hix(Jeremy), Eric Long, Zach McGreger(Terri Beth), Blake Long(Amy), and Brooks McGreger(Rachel); great grandchildren, Lindsey Tutor, Brooks Tutor, Wes Lindsey, Drake Moss, Gabriel Hix, Skylar McGreger, MiKayla McGreger, Autumn McGreger, and Jodi Long; one great great grandson, Kohen Tutor; and a sister, Glynda Pierce Gammons of Holly Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. "Brooks" McGreger; her parents, R.V. and Verdie Pierce; her children, Rhonda and Brent McGreger; brother, Gerald Pierce, and a sister, Opal Pluff. Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11AM with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Brad McGreger, Greg Boren, Gary Cowsert, Mike McCoy, Jeff Rikard, and Justin Murphree. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and her special caregivers, Amy Ray Heatherly and Lou Anne Kidd. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 5-8PM and Friday, November 22, 10AM until service time.
