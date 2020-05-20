Agie Corinne Tidwell McGregor, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, as well as a friend to many. She was a dairy farmer along side her husband, and a former employee of Ram Golf, where she retired in 2000. She was a Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed cooking, caring for others, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Her hearts desire was for everyone to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She truly had a servants heart. She is survived by her son, Michael Lathan and Sue McGregor of Pontotoc; daughters, Barbara Griffin(Gary) of Pontotoc, Lisa Renna Keith(Ben) of Palmetto, Regina Gaye Williams of Pontotoc, and Kimberly Joy Keith(Douglas) of Palmetto; 22 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Agie and Milton Tidwell; husband of 53 years, Lathan McClain McGregor; son, Alvis Wayne McGregor; daughter, Terrie Jean McGregor; great-granddaughter, Destiny Marie Tate; son-in-law, Jimmy Lee Williams; brothers, Burl, Johnny, Reuben, Roland, and Earl Tidwell; and sisters, Martha Lyn White, Ruth Nadine Jackson, and Velma Fay White. Services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: David Haws, Matt Keith, Dalton Scroggins, Josh Williams, Cody McGregor, and Ethan Keith. Honorary Pallbearers: Cole Keith, Corey Williams, and Gary Griffin, Jr. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 5-8PM and Friday, May 22, 1PM until service time. Due to Covid-19 and the guidelines of CDC of in-person gatherings, we encourage social distancing.
