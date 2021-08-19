Annie Ruth McGregor, 74, passed away August 18, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Annie Ruth grew up in the Esperanza Community and attended Hurricane School. She married the love of her life, Gerald McGregor, in January 1962. She became a member of the Randolph Community where she spent her entire life raising her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others. Annie Ruth worked at Brookwood for 18 years. When the grandchildren came along she quit public work and opened up her home to keep her grandchildren and many others. She was a member of Randolph Baptist Church. She was one of a kind, loved fiercely, and led by example in a quiet and gentle way. She was a great friend to all who knew her. Never wanting the attention on herself, she always took care of everyone else, even to her last moments. Annie Ruth is survived by her husband, Gerald Wayne McGregor; two sons, Terry McGregor(Kathy) and Thomas McGregor(Penny); six grandchildren, Chesley McGregor(Callie), Nickolas McGregor(Caroline), Hope Edwards(Charles), Caroline Gilbert(Kevin), Jordan Edwards(Jordan), and Cathryn Dillard(Adam); six great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Kinsley, Miles, Lawson, Luke, and C.J.; and her sister, Martha Shettles(Charles). She was preceded in death by her parents, Auther and Kate McCaine; and her two brothers, Rex and Jimmy McCaine. Services will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2PM at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Kevin Gilbert, Chesley McGregor, Nickolas McGregor, Adam Dillard, Jordan Edwards, and Charles Rainey. Visitation will be Friday, August 20th 12PM until service time at Randolph Baptist Church.
