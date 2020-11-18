Billy Lamar McGregor, 74, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at graveside in Spring Hill Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

