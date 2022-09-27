Peggie Wayne McGregor, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1945 to Elwood Jessie and Velma Ruth Franklin Snider. Peggie was the Valedictorian of the Class of 1963 at Thaxton High School. She was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church. Peggie enjoyed sewing, reading, working word puzzles, collecting recipes and fishing. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Turnpike Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial will follow in the Turnpike Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Annette McGregor and Jane Mahan (Russell); two sons, Michael Delaine McGregor (Elizabeth Carol) and Charles Kevin McGregor; six grandchildren, Heather Vogel, Courtney Mills, Kevin McGregor, Hoyt Tutor, Connor McGregor and Laine Mahan; and four great-grandchildren, Kellen Vogel, Kinley Vogel, Keegan Vogel and Ella Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Delaine McGregor; three sisters, Vallie Louise Snider Inmon, Hilda Frances Snider Heard and Ruth Dale "Bobbie" Snider; and two brothers, L.T. Snider and William Hoyt "Billy" Snider. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home and from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at Turnpike Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
