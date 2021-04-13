William Frank "Will" McGregor, age 25, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 13, 1996 to Phil and Selena Montgomery McGregor. Will was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School in 2014. Will was a truck driver at McGregor and Sons Trucking. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, driving his friends and family around and riding on the back roads. Will treasured time spent with his friends and family and delighted in being "right" all the time. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Turnpike Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial will follow in the Turnpike Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his parents, Phil and Selena McGregor; his sister, Sami Grace McGregor; brother, James Clay McGregor; his grandmothers, Frankie Montgomery and Carolyn McGregor; three uncles, Ty Montgomery (Carolyn), Allen McGregor and Mark McGregor (Dee); an aunt, Lisa McGregor; and cousins, Brandon, Caleb, Haley, Ruth and Rob. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rev. Sammy Montgomery and Clay McGregor. Pallbearers will be Calen Walker, Michael Williams, Briayan Santellia; Aaron Edington, Jarrett Bishop, Sam Stringer, Ethan Loggins, Cole Loggins and Houston May. Visitation will be from 12 noon on Wednesday until service time at 2:00 PM Thursday at Turnpike Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
