HOULKA, MS -- Latasha S. "Coney" McGregory, 42, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Residence in Houlka, MS. Services will be on Graveside Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery in Houston, MS..

