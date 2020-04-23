CALHOUN CITY -- Jeffery McGuirt, 60, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, April 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Church of God our Father. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Church of God our Father.

