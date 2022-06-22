Wanda Grace McIntire Butler, 86 passed away June 19, 2022 at her home following a brief illness. Wanda was born April 15, 1936 to the late Omer and Goldie McIntire of Indiana. A resident of Mississippi since 1969, Wanda was employed in the active garment industry in Tupelo, MS. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and old westerns. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren provided much pleasure and joy. Per Wanda's request, there will be no public visitation or service. She will be interred at the Liberty Cemetery near Nettleton in a private immediate family service in the Butler family plot next to her late husband. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Butler Walden (Jerry) of Wren, Barbara Butler Hamilton (William) of Nettleton, and Mona Butler Castile (Frank) of Griffin Georgia; five grandchildren Amy Walden Bing of Covington, Louisiana, Jason Hamilton (Jennifer) of Pascagoula, Joseph Hamilton (Raven) of Nettleton, Heather Nicole Gable of Griffin, Georgia, and Caity Hodges Vessell (Chris) of Griffin Georgia; and nine great grandchildren. Audrey Bing, Laynie Hamilton, Makenley Hamilton, Maddox Hamilton, Kobi Hamilton, Charli Hamilton, Ari Hamilton, Julian Dennis, and Jakson Dennis; two sisters Brenda McIntire Smith of Mishawaka, Indiana, Betty Pletcher of Mishawaka, Indiana, one brother Terry McIntire of northern California; and one sister-in-law Jerri Ellis of Decatur, Alabama She has many loved nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-three years, Bobby Joe Butler; one son Michael James Butler; and siblings William McIntire, Don McIntire, Danny McIntire, Barbara Martin, Phyllis Dunaway, Wilma Bricker, and Judy Adams. As a generous donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, Wanda requests that you remember her life by donating to St. Jude or to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. BOX 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
